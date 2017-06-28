By Steve Friess
FLINT, Mich., June 28 A man charged with
stabbing an airport police officer in an attack federal
investigators are probing as an act of terrorism is expected to
appear in a Michigan federal court on Wednesday.
Amor Ftouhi, 49, of Quebec, Canada, was charged in federal
court with violence at an international airport for stabbing
officer Jeff Neville at the Bishop International Airport in
Flint on June 21. Neville underwent surgery and has left the
hospital, local media reported.
Ftouhi, originally from Tunisia and who holds dual
Tunisian-Canadian citizenship, is expected to appear before U.S.
Magistrate Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis at the federal
courthouse in Flint on Wednesday morning.
Ftouhi legally entered the United States from Lake
Champlain, New York, on June 16 before making his way to Flint,
the Federal Bureau of Investigation said. Officials said Ftouhi
targeted a city with an international airport, but declined to
say why Flint was chosen.
Ftouhi, who was not on the radar of U.S. or Canadian
authorities before the attack, was in Michigan as early as June
18, the FBI said. U.S. and Canadian investigators are probing
his travel before the attack.
According to the criminal complaint, Ftouhi yelled in Arabic
"Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) before stabbing Neville.
He also said something to the effect of "You have killed
people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to
die," the complaint said.
Ftouhi attempted to buy a gun before the attack, but was
unable to do so, the FBI said.
FBI officials declined to provide details on where Ftouhi
attempted to buy the gun or what type of gun he tried to
purchase. The 12-inch, serrated knife Ftouhi used in the attack
was bought in the United States.
(Additional reporting and writing by Timothy Mclaughlin in
Chicago; Editing by Andrew Hay)