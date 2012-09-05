Sept 5 The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday
ordered the placement of a proposed constitutional amendment
restricting state taxes on the Nov. 6 ballot.
If approved by voters in the general election, the measure
will require a two-thirds vote in each chamber of the Michigan
Legislature or statewide voter approval for a new tax, a tax
increase or to expand the tax base.
The tax restriction could increase credit rating agency
scrutiny of Michigan.
"These kinds of revenue constraints have been implemented
elsewhere, and we view them as obvious limits to a state's
financial flexibility that can present operating challenges and
can have negative credit implications," said Ted Hampton, an
analyst at Moody's Investors Service, which rates Michigan Aa2
with a stable outlook.
David Hitchcock, an analyst at Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services, which rates Michigan AA-minus with a stable outlook,
said a two-thirds vote requirement is "a pretty high bar" for a
state legislature to reach.
"From a bondholder's perspective, you want to have as much
flexibility as possible to cut costs or raise revenue," he said.
Michigan's highest court also cleared the way for another
constitutional amendment requiring voter approval before the
state can construct or finance new international bridges or
tunnels for cars and trucks.
In June, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and Canadian
officials announced a deal for a $4 billion bridge connecting
Detroit and Windsor.
However, the court declined to place another measure on the
ballot that would have authorized eight more casinos in the
state, including one in Detroit.
Backers of the three measures had gone to court after state
election officials failed to certify them for the ballot. The
supreme court ordered the board of state canvassers to put the
tax and bridge measures on the ballot.
The board has scheduled a meeting for Friday to finalize
measures that qualified for the ballot.
Last month, election officials adhered to another court
order that put a repeal of Michigan's controversial emergency
manager law on the ballot. That law enhanced the ability of the
state to intervene in fiscally troubled local governments and
school districts and gave enhanced powers to state-appointed
emergency managers running those governments.
The 2011 law was suspended pending the outcome of the vote.
The potential effect of the law's suspension on Detroit's
financial stability agreement with the state, which was based in
part on the law, will be the subject of a closed session meeting
of the Detroit City Council on Thursday.