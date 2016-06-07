June 7 A U.S. appeals court has rejected a $30
million settlement in a class action lawsuit accusing health
insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan of price-fixing,
saying patients, employers and insurers did not get a fair
chance to review the deal.
The Ohio-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on
Tuesday that much of the court record was improperly sealed even
though "the public has a keen and legitimate interest" in the
case.
"Class members who sought to object to the proposed
settlement thus had no ability to examine the bases of what they
were objecting to," Circuit Judge Raymond Kethledge wrote for
the court, ordering the records unsealed.
The class could include 3 million to 7 million members,
according to the opinion.
The case involves "most favored nation" agreements in which
Blue Cross raised the rates it would pay hospitals if they
agreed not to charge any other insurers lower rates.
In 2010, the U.S. Department of Justice sued the company
over the practice, saying it violated federal antitrust laws.
Patients, employers and other insurers, saying Blue Cross forced
them to pay more for hospital services, then filed a series of
class actions that were eventually consolidated in federal court
in Detroit.
Michigan passed a law banning most favored nation clauses in
March 2013, and the government dropped its lawsuit, while the
private class action continued.
In June 2014, Blue Cross agreed to pay $30 million, about
half of which was set aside for legal fees and expenses.
An expert for the plaintiffs had earlier filed a report
estimating the most favored nation deals caused damages of $118
million.
Several potential class members objected to the settlement,
saying they could not decide whether it was fair because some
documents, including the expert's report, were filed under seal.
U.S. District Judge Denise Hood in Detroit nonetheless
approved the settlement in March 2015.
Kethledge wrote on Tuesday that there was no basis for
sealing so much of the court record.
Blue Cross is "reviewing the court's decision, will abide by
the orders, and are hopeful we can bring this to resolution once
again," spokeswoman Helen Stojic said in an email.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The case is Shane Group Inc et al v. Blue Cross Blue Shield
of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals, 6th Circuit, No. 15-1544.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi and Lisa Von Ahn)