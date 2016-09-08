Sept 8 A federal appeals court on Thursday
rejected a woman's appeal in a lawsuit that alleged a Roman
Catholic hospital in Michigan denied her adequate treatment
during a painful miscarriage because of a policy banning even
the discussion of abortion as an option.
Tamesha Means said she went to a Mercy Health Partners
facility in Muskegon, Michigan, the only hospital within 30
minutes of her home, when her water broke after only 18 weeks of
pregnancy, according to the lawsuit filed against the U.S.
Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2013.
Despite her being in excruciating pain and with virtually no
chance her pregnancy could survive, Mercy Health Partners told
Means there was nothing they could do and did not tell her that
terminating her pregnancy was an option and the safest course
for her condition, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit accused the conference of creating healthcare
directives "that cause pregnant women who are suffering from a
miscarriage to be denied appropriate medical care, including
information about their condition and treatment options."
Three former chairs of Catholic Health Ministries, which is
a sponsor of the hospital, were also named as defendants in the
lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Robert Holmes Bell in Grand Rapids,
Michigan, dismissed the case in June 2015, ruling that the court
did not have jurisdiction over the conference and that reviewing
Means' negligence claim would "impermissibly intrude upon
ecclesiastical matters." Means appealed the ruling.
On Thursday, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in
Cincinnati upheld the district court's ruling, saying the court
did not have jurisdiction over the defendants and that Means
could not prove negligence.
"Means alleges - and we do not doubt - that she suffered
physical and mental pain, emotional injuries, a riskier
delivery, shock and emotional trauma from making funeral
arrangements for her dead child. ... But these allegations are
not sufficient to state an injury under Michigan negligence
law," the 13-page order read. "Pain alone is not 'physical
injury.'"
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan said it was
disappointed by the ruling.
"Her suffering and trauma was a direct result of hospital
policies drafted by nonmedical professionals who let their
religious doctrine trump patient care," ACLU staff attorney
Brigitte Amiri said in a statement.
Nearly 15 percent of the 900,000 beds in the United States
are in a Roman Catholic hospital, according to the Catholic
Health Association of the United States. In those hospitals,
medical professionals must comply with the bishops' directives,
which prohibit suggesting or performing abortions.
