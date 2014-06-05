(Refiles with correct Chesapeake Energy company code in first
By Brian Grow and Joshua Schneyer
ATLANTA, June 5 Michigan's attorney general
filed felony racketeering and fraud claims against Chesapeake
Energy Corp. on Thursday, alleging the company canceled
hundreds of private land leases under false pretenses following
a short-lived oil and gas boom in the state in 2010.
The charges, filed in Michigan state court in Cheboygan,
allege Chesapeake, through its leasing agents, victimized
private landowners in northern Michigan by falsely claiming
mortgages on their properties were a legitimate basis for the
lease cancellations. Landowners were previously told the
mortgages were not a problem, the state alleged.
"I will defend and protect the taxpayers of Michigan in the
face of fraudulent business practices," Michigan Attorney
General Bill Shuette said in a press release. "Scamming
hardworking Michigan citizens is not how we do business in this
state."
A Chesapeake spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
A felony complaint filed by the Attorney General charges
Chesapeake with one count of "conducting a criminal enterprise,"
punishable by up to a $100,000 fine, and eight counts of "false
pretenses," punishable by a $10,000 fine each or three times the
value of money or property involved, whichever is greater.
Schuette alleged that, as a result of leasing the oil and
gas rights on Michigan landowners' properties then cancelling
the deals, "Chesapeake therefore obtained uncompensated land
options from these landowners by false pretenses, and prevented
competitors from leasing the land."
Chesapeake allegedly signed lease with as many as 800
Michigan landowners, but only honored 30 leases, the state
alleged.
Chesapeake is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in
Michigan state court in Cheboygan on June 25.
(Reporting By Brian Grow and Joshua Schneyer)