A 49-year-old Michigan man was charged on Thursday with torturing his wife and murdering his two kids and two stepchildren, in a crime with parallels to a prior conviction for stabbing to death in 1991 his previous wife who was pregnant, officials said.

Gregory V. Green, according to authorities, called police early on Wednesday to report he had killed family members at their house in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn Heights. Officers entered the house to find a grisly killing scene.

Similarly, in 1991 Green also called police to tell them he had killed his then-wife at the couple's Detroit home, where he waited for them to arrive, said Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Green pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in 1992 and was sentenced to 15 to 25 years in prison, Gautz said. Green was released on parole in 2008, he said.

Following the latest crime, Green appeared in court on Thursday to face charges that include four counts of first-degree murder, assault, torture, unlawful imprisonment and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Green is accused of binding his 39-year-old wife with zip ties and duct tape in the house's basement, cutting her face with a box cutter and shooting her in the foot, prosecutors said. He then shot her two teenagers, who were his step-children, in front of her, prosecutors said in a statement.

Chadney Allen, 19, and Kara Allen, 17, were pronounced dead at the house of multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics later rushed the wife to the hospital and police have said she is expected to survive.

Green is accused of murdering his two children, Koi Green, 5, and Kaliegh Green, 4, with carbon monoxide by placing them in a car in the garage and running the engine.

Police have not said what the motive was.

"The alleged evidence in this case will show an appalling level of domestic violence that ‎was cataclysmic," prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Green, who is in jail, could face life without parole if convicted.

He did not appear in court with an attorney on Thursday according to the Detroit Free Press. Representatives from the public defender's office could not be reached to confirm if they were representing him.

Green's wife filed for divorce last month, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Ben Klayman and Matthew Lewis)