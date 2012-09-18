Sept 18 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder took aim
on Tuesday at six measures on the Nov. 6 statewide ballot,
saying they have "potentially dangerous long-term consequences"
for the state.
"Enshrining these seriously flawed proposals within our
constitution would roll back positive reforms that are helping
reinvent our state, and I encourage citizens to view them with
skepticism," the Republican governor said in a statement.
Among the ballot questions is one asking voters whether to
keep or repeal Public Act 4, the state's controversial emergency
manager law, which made it easier for Michigan to intervene in
financially struggling local governments.
"If the emergency manager law were to go away, debt in those
local units of government would continue to pile up, bills would
go unpaid, paychecks may not be sent, lights could be turned
off, police and fire protection might not be provided, and
students would be at risk of not having a school to attend,"
Snyder warned.
Labor unions and others seeking to repeal the law, which was
suspended ahead of the vote, argue that cities and schools
should be run by elected officials and not by a state-appointed
emergency manager, who has the ability to suspend collective
bargaining agreements. Three school districts and four cities
currently have emergency managers, while three cities, including
Detroit, are operating under consent agreements with the state.
Snyder, who put out a series of YouTube videos and a blog
post, also blasted another ballot question that would include
the right to collective bargaining in the state constitution.
"It could lead to unlimited wage increases and early
retirements with lavish pensions - all at the taxpayers'
expense. It rolls back Michigan labor laws made over the last 30
or 40 years," Snyder said.
He also faulted a proposed constitutional amendment
requiring a two-thirds legislative vote or voter approval for
tax expansions or increases, saying the requirement could derail
future tax reform in Michigan.
"It means that it would be more difficult for us to pay for
our schools, fix our roads, or make sure that our law
enforcement officers have the tools they need to protect us," he
said, adding that credit rating agencies would take a dim view
of the tax restriction.
Other ballot measures opposed by the governor deal with the
unionization of home healthcare workers, the funding of
international trade crossings and the mandated use of renewable
energy.