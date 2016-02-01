Feb 1 Costs related to the lead-tainted water
crisis in Flint, Michigan, could pressure the state's finances
and derail recent efforts to build budget reserves, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said on Monday.
"At the state level, political costs for Michigan have been
greater than financial costs at this point. However, we could
see financial pressures on the state deepen as answers to the
financing of infrastructure replacement and social services,
coupled with potential legal settlements, unfold," the credit
rating agency said in a report.
Financially strapped Flint was under the control of a
state-appointed emergency manager when it switched its source
for tap water to the nearby Flint River in April 2014 from
Detroit's water system to save money.
Flint, about 60 miles (100 km) northwest of Detroit,
returned to using Detroit water in October after tests found
some children had elevated levels of lead in their blood and
lead was found in higher-than-acceptable levels in the water.
S&P said it expected solutions to the crisis, which could
include replacing the city's water infrastructure at a cost of
as much as $1.5 billion, to unfold over the long term. Health
and social service needs also are rising, while lawsuits have
been filed blaming the state in part for the crisis, according
to S&P.
"Federal financial support thus far has been limited, and we
expect that the state and local governments will be responsible
for financing the majority of the costs," S&P said.
S&P had revised the outlook on its AA-minus rating for
Michigan's general obligation bonds to positive in July based in
part on the state's commitment to rebuild budget reserves.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)