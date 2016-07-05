July 5 Edsel Ford II, a member of the board of
directors for Ford Motor Co and the great grandson of
company founder Henry Ford, was arrested in suburban Detroit on
domestic violence charges, local media reported on Tuesday.
Ford, 67, was expected to be arraigned later on Tuesday
following his arrest in Grosse Pointe Farms, WDIV-TV and WXYZ-TV
reported, citing sources.
The city's court clerk's office was not immediately
available to comment and a source at Grosse Pointe Farms' police
department said he could not comment.
Ford was elected to the board of directors in 1988 and is
married with four sons, according to a biography on the company
website.
"We are aware of what has been reported in the press, but it
would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters," a Ford
company spokeswoman said in an email.
