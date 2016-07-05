July 5 Edsel Ford II, a member of the board of directors for Ford Motor Co and the great grandson of company founder Henry Ford, was arrested in suburban Detroit on domestic violence charges, local media reported on Tuesday.

Ford, 67, was expected to be arraigned later on Tuesday following his arrest in Grosse Pointe Farms, WDIV-TV and WXYZ-TV reported, citing sources.

The city's court clerk's office was not immediately available to comment and a source at Grosse Pointe Farms' police department said he could not comment.

Ford was elected to the board of directors in 1988 and is married with four sons, according to a biography on the company website.

"We are aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters," a Ford company spokeswoman said in an email. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Marguerita Choy)