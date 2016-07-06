(Adds statement from wife)

July 5 Prosecutors on Tuesday declined to charge Edsel Ford II, a member of the board of directors of Ford Motor Co and the great grandson of company founder Henry Ford, after he was arrested earlier, city officials said.

Ford, 67, was expected to be released after prosecutors decided not to file misdemeanor domestic violence charges following an altercation with his wife late Monday at his home in the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe Farms, a police officer said.

"Charges were not authorized," a Grosse Pointe Farms court official said by phone.

The director of public safety, Daniel Jensen, said the case was sent to the city attorney following the "very minor" physical assault but that there was not enough evidence to pursue charges, the Detroit Free Press said in a reporter's tweets posted on the paper's website.

Ford's wife, Cynthia Ford, defended her husband in a statement, saying: "I would like to clarify this situation: contrary to reports, this is not a case of domestic violence. I stand behind true victims of domestic violence and I am not one of them.

"We are working in the right direction to heal from this experience and move forward," she added.

Ford was elected to the board of directors in 1988 and is married with four sons, according to a biography on the Ford Motor website.

"We are aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters," a Ford company spokeswoman said in an email. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Leslie Adler)