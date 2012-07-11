July 11 The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide if a measure seeking to repeal a law giving the state more control over local governments will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The high court granted a motion for immediate consideration filed late last month by Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility, a group opposed to the repeal of Michigan's emergency manager law.

The court also set oral arguments for July 25 to address whether Stand Up for Democracy, a union-backed group seeking the law's repeal, actually or substantially complied with type size requirements on petitions it circulated for the measure.

Michigan's 2011 law, known as Public Act 4, enhanced the state's ability to intervene in financially troubled local governments and school districts. It also gave state-appointed emergency managers who run the governments and schools the ability to void collective bargaining agreements.

Parts of an April financial stability agreement between Detroit and Michigan depend on the law, which would be suspended should the repeal make the ballot.

Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility in April successfully challenged the type size used on the repeal petitions, saying it was smaller than required by law, before a state election panel, which must complete actions on ballot issues by Sept. 7.

That led proponents of the repeal, who had collected enough valid signatures on petitions, to turn to the Michigan Appeals Court to force the measure onto the ballot.

An appeals court panel ruled in their favor on June 8. However, that ruling was clouded by the panel's contention that a precedent-setting decision in a prior case that set a "substantially compliant" threshold for type sizes on petitions was flawed. The entire appeals court subsequently declined to revisit the prior ruling.

Four Michigan cities and three school districts currently have emergency managers. On Tuesday, Michigan officials used the law to launch a review of the city of Allen Park's finances.