Aug 8 Michigan election officials on Wednesday
certified for the Nov. 6 ballot a measure asking voters to
repeal the state's controversial local government emergency
manager law, a spokesman for the secretary of state's office
said.
The measure would suspend Public Act 4, which boosted the
ability of the state to intervene in fiscally troubled local
governments and gave enhanced powers to state-appointed
emergency managers running the governments, including suspending
collective bargaining agreements.
On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court, which had heard a
challenge to the font size used on petitions circulated for the
repeal measure, ordered state election officials to certify the
measure.
Michigan officials have said Public Act 72, a weaker
emergency manager law that was repealed with the enactment of
Public Act 4 in 2011, will be in force pending the outcome of
the November vote.
But Melvin Butch Hollowell, an attorney for Stand Up for
Democracy, the union-backed coalition behind the petition drive
for the law's repeal, said the state cannot resurrect a repealed
law.
"We are for sure not going to sit still for Public Act 72 to
be put in place because it's illegal," he said.
In an effort to stem further litigation over emergency
manager laws, Governor Rick Snyder told Reuters on Wednesday
that the state legislature could re-enact or pass an amended
version of Public Act 72.
"It's not required, but I think it might reduce the amount
of litigation," the Republican governor said on the sidelines of
an automotive conference in Traverse City, Michigan. "It might
provide better clarity, at least from the legal perspective."
Still, Michigan officials moved ahead on Wednesday, using
Public Act 72 to appoint current or new emergency financial
managers for the four cities and three school districts that
were under state control under Public Act 4.
Snyder also addressed another issue associated with the
suspended law -- that all seven of the cities and school systems
have majority African American populations.
"The financial crisis is not based on race, it's based on
decline in population. If you look at the common feature in all
of these communities, it's that there was a dramatic decline in
population," he said, adding that Public Act 4 had been
addressing problems fairly and effectively.
Michigan's biggest city, Detroit, which skirted the
appointment of an emergency manager by signing onto a financial
stability agreement with the state in April, has lost 30 percent
of its population since 1990 and is struggling with a structural
deficit and sinking revenue.
The city's agreement, which depends in part on Public Act 4,
and plans to cut wages and benefits for unionized workers remain
in effect even with the law's suspension, according to Mayor
Dave Bing.