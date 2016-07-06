(Fixes typographical error in name of disease in headline)
July 6 The home county to Flint, Michigan, where
residents were exposed to lead-contaminated drinking water, had
its first case reported this year of Legionnaires' disease, a
respiratory infection that has been linked to the crisis, health
officials said on Wednesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it
was investigating the case in Genesee County and where the older
adult resident, who has been hospitalized, may have been
exposed.
"At this time, there is no indication that the individual
was exposed within the city of Flint," the agency said in a
statement.
At least 12 people have died in Flint due to Legionnaires'
disease in cases that may be related to the lead-contaminated
drinking water crisis, caused when Flint switched its tap water
source to the Flint River in April of 2014 to save money. Flint
switched back to the Detroit water system last October.
The outbreak in Genesee County began in 2014 after Flint
stopped using Detroit's water system, which caused the crisis
because the more corrosive water from the river leached lead
from city pipes.
Legionnaires' is a type of pneumonia caused by inhaling mist
infected with the bacteria Legionella and can lead to
respiratory failure, kidney failure and septic shock. The mist
may come from air conditioning units for large buildings, hot
tubs or showers.
State auditors are investigating the state Health and Human
Services department over its handling of the crisis and the rise
in Legionnaires' disease cases.
Documents released in February show state officials knew
about the Legionnaires' outbreak and suspected its link to the
water crisis in Flint at least 10 months before a public
announcement was made.
It was unclear how the water supply switch may have caused
proliferation of the Legionella bacteria, but officials said in
emails that efforts to combat contaminants by flushing the water
system and using different treatment methods might have
inadvertently promoted the bacteria.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by David
Gregorio)