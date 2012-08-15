Aug 15 Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday sent a
bill to Governor Rick Snyder aimed at reducing the unfunded
liability of the state's public school employees retirement
system.
The legislation, which passed the Republican-controlled
legislature, cuts the liability by more than $15 billion by
increasing employees' pension contributions and prefunding
retiree healthcare beginning in fiscal 2013, according to a
statement from Snyder's office.
"Resolving this financial burden and bringing stability and
protection for continued benefits to school employees now and in
the future is among the most critical pieces of legislation I
will sign this year," the Republican governor said in the
statement.
Michigan, like many U.S. states, is trying to tackle
escalating costs for pensions and retiree healthcare that
threaten to crowd out spending for essential services like
education and public safety.
The school retirement system is facing an unfunded liability
of more than $48 billion, according to State Representative Mark
Ouimet, a Republican.
"It's a massive reform effort that will allow local schools
to put more money into our classrooms to benefit our students,"
he said in a statement.
But Democratic lawmakers said the bill "significantly" hurts
teachers.
"Once again, the governor and legislative Republicans have
attacked retirees and women by passing a public school pension
bill that will hurt retirees already living on a fixed income,
and hurt middle-class families by short-changing teachers and
making it harder for them to provide for their families," said
House Democratic Leader Richard E. Hammel in a statement.