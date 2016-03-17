March 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Thursday lowered the outlook on Michigan's credit rating to
stable from positive, citing burgeoning costs associated with a
lead-tainted water crisis in the city of Flint and with the
cash-strapped Detroit Public Schools (DPS).
"The revised outlook reflects our view that rising costs
tied to the Flint water crisis and Detroit Public Schools'
distressed financial position will limit the state's ability to
build reserves over the next two fiscal years," said S&P analyst
Carol Spain in a statement.
The state, through the appointment of emergency managers,
had been running Flint when the decision was made to switch
water supplies to the Flint River from Detroit's water system in
2014, to save money. Flint is a working-class, mostly
African-American city of 100,000 people northwest of Detroit.
The switch led to contamination of Flint's drinking water
with lead, which is toxic and can damage the nervous system.
Governor Rick Snyder, who testified before a U.S. House
committee on Thursday, has been seeking more than $200 million
in state funds to aid the city.
U.S. lawmakers on Thursday called for the resignations of
Snyder and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina
McCarthy over the Flint water crisis.
Michigan governors, including Snyder, also appointed
managers for DPS, which is running out of money and is on track
to close schools for 47,000 students next month unless it
receives an influx of state cash. Snyder has asked
the state legislature to approve an initial $50 million for the
district.
The credit rating agency, which rates Michigan's general
obligation bonds AA-minus, said the state may have to tap its
budget stabilization fund in the future to help distressed local
governments.
"Michigan currently has the wherewithal to support projected
additional costs and maintain the current rating, but if costs
related to the Flint water crisis or distressed local credits
escalate, there could be credit pressure," Spain said.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)