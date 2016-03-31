By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, March 31 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
has met with Wall Street credit rating agencies this week,
telling them Michigan's economy is doing "very well" in the face
of a lowered credit outlook, Snyder said on Thursday.
"We had a good, healthy discussion," Snyder told Reuters
after speaking at a CUNY Graduate School of Journalism event in
New York City. "Michigan economically is doing very well."
Two weeks ago, just before Michigan's most recent bond
offering, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the outlook
on Michigan's credit rating to stable from positive. It cited
burgeoning costs associated with a lead-tainted water crisis in
the city of Flint and with the cash-strapped Detroit Public
Schools (DPS).
Those rising expenses "will limit the state's ability to
build reserves over the nest two fiscal years," S&P analyst
Carol Spain said on March 17.
Despite the outlook change, Michigan was able to sell about
$82 billion of general obligation bonds with a true interest
cost of 1.54 percent, showing little sign that the U.S.
municipal bond market wanted to punish the state with
exorbitantly high interest rates.
One encouraging economic sign in Michigan is the 4.8 percent
unemployment rate reported in February versus the national
jobless rate of 4.9 percent.
Snyder said it was a good time to meet with credit rating
agencies because the state is not currently in the market. He
tries to do it at least once a year.
(Editing by Daniel Bases and Matthew Lewis)