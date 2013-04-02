April 2 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Tuesday revised its outlook on Michigan's AA-minus general
obligation bond rating to positive from stable, affecting about
$2 billion of debt.
"The outlook changes reflect our view of improvement in the
state economy and Michigan's healthier budgetary fund balance
position that, should it continue to improve within our two-year
outlook horizon, could potentially lead to an upgrade," S&P
credit analyst David Hitchcock said in a statement.
Earlier on Tuesday, Fitch Ratings upgraded Michigan's credit
to AA from AA-minus and also revised the rating outlook to
stable from positive.