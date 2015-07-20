July 20 Standard & Poor's raised its outlook on
Michigan's general obligation bonds to "positive" from "stable",
citing the state's structural budget balance.
"The positive outlook reflects current structural budget
balance and a new commitment to rebuild budget stabilization
fund balances, as reflected in the enacted fiscal 2016 budget,"
the ratings agency said on Monday. (bit.ly/1DqUfgb)
S&P affirmed its "AA-" rating on Michigan's general
obligation debt and its "A+" rating on the state's
appropriation-backed debt.
