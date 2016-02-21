Feb 20 As many as six people were reportedly
shot and killed in Michigan on Saturday night in a series of
apparently random shootings, according to media reports.
NBC News, citing officials at the sheriff's office, said six
people had been killed and three others wounded in shootings in
and around Kalamazoo County.
"We seem to be dealing with a worst case scenario, someone
driving around shooting," NBC quoted Kalamazoo County
Undersheriff Paul Matyas as saying.
Local media reported that multiple people were fatally shot
at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Texas Township and the
Seelye Kia dealership, in Kalamazoo, two of at least three
shooting scenes that appeared to have no connection apart from
the suspect.
Witnesses said the shooter was a male driving an SUV.
Authorities could not be reached to confirm the reports.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Miral Fahmy)