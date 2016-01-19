LANSING, Mich Jan 19 Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder, facing protests and lawsuits into the state's handling
of contaminated drinking water in Flint, will make the crisis
the main subject of his annual speech to lawmakers on Tuesday.
President Barack Obama was meeting on Tuesday with Flint
Mayor Karen Weaver over the crisis. Separately, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency said it acted too slowly to
address the situation.
Demonstrators plan to protest at Michigan's state Capitol in
Lansing before Snyder's speech, set for 7:15 p.m. local time.
The Detroit News reported that Snyder would detail more than
$28 million of supplemental spending on health treatment,
replacement of faucets and fixtures in Flint schools and day
care centers, and a study of the city's water pipes.
President Obama, acting on a request from Snyder, on
Saturday ordered federal aid for state and local response
efforts in Genesee County, which includes Flint, about 60 miles
(100 km) northwest of Detroit.
"It's an opportunity for the president to hear from the
mayor of Flint on the significant challenges that are facing
that city," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said of the
president's meeting with the mayor.
Protesters have demanded swifter state action and some have
called for Snyder, a Republican, to resign. He has rejected
those calls.
Financially strapped Flint was under control of a
state-appointed emergency manager when it switched its source of
tap water from Detroit's system to the more corrosive water in
the nearby Flint River in April 2014 to save money.
The Flint River leached lead from the city pipes more than
Detroit water did, leading to elevated levels of lead in the
water and the blood of some children. Flint resumed using
Detroit water in October.
At least three lawsuits have been filed over the crisis. The
latest on Tuesday in Genesee County court seeks an injunction to
stop Flint from issuing shutoff notices to residents, who are
still receiving bills for water declared undrinkable.
The lawyers have heard from more than 500 people. Some have
reported rashes, hair loss, seizures, unexplained miscarriages,
psychological breakdowns, and financial hardship, attorney Cary
McGehee said.
Other Flint residents in November filed a federal lawsuit
accusing the city and state of endangering their health.
Last week, Snyder sent the Michigan National Guard to
distribute bottled water and other supplies in the area.
