Aug 3 The possible suspension and repeal of Michigan's emergency-manager law creates uncertainties for Detroit and other fiscally stressed local governments currently under or potentially needing state oversight, Fitch Ratings said on F rid ay.

The 2011 law boosted Michigan's ability to intervene in cities and school districts and gave state-appointed emergency managers enhanced powers. The law is now the target of a union-backed ballot measure seeking its repeal.

Fitch said the law's repeal could weaken or even nullify Detroit's fiscal stability agreement with the state, which relies on the law in part, "most notably the ability to suspend collective bargaining."

"This may have an adverse effect on the city's ability to continue the reforms already begun under the agreement and therefore stabilize and improve its credit quality," Fitch said in a statement.

If the measure is certified for the Nov. 6 state-wide ballot by a Sept. 7 deadline, the law will be suspended ahead of the vote and a former, weaker law will take its place in the interim, the Michigan attorney general has said.

The Michigan Supreme Court last week heard arguments in a challenge to placing the repeal measure on the ballot.

Four Michigan cities and three school districts have emergency managers.

"Entities that do not have appointed managers but are in or near fiscal distress may be at risk of not getting the assistance they need," Fitch said.