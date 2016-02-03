WASHINGTON Feb 3 A political fight over the
federal government's role in Michigan's water contamination
crisis spilled onto the U.S. Senate floor on Wednesday as
Democrats threatened to block a bipartisan energy bill if it
fails to include immediate aid for the city of Flint.
Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan told
reporters that a "solid agreement" that appeared to be in hand
on Tuesday now seemed to be falling apart.
"As a senator from Michigan, I intend to make it very clear
that they can't ignore the families of Flint," Stabenow said
when asked about prospects for the energy bill.
