WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday
called for the resignations of Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy, on
the grounds that they failed to act fast enough to intervene
with the city of Flint's contaminated drinking water.
Snyder and McCarthy sat side by side before the House
Oversight Committee as lawmakers from both parties grilled them
on their response to the crisis, which has turned into a
full-blown health emergency. It also has led to several lawsuits
in state and federal courts, and federal and state
investigations.
Under the direction of a state-appointed emergency manager,
Flint, a working class mostly African-American city of 100,000
northwest of Detroit, switched water supplies to the Flint River
from Detroit's water system in 2014, to save money.
The corrosive river water leached lead from the city's water
pipes. Lead is toxic and can damage the nervous system. Blood
samples taken from children in Flint contained high levels of
lead.
The city switched back to the Detroit system last October.
Over 200 residents from Flint traveled by bus to Washington
to attend Thursday's hearing, including 10-year-old Jaylon
Terry, who fidgeted in his chair in the committee room.
"I've been getting constant calls every day from his
teachers," said his mother, Lewenna Terry, who said the lead in
his system has affected Jaylon's attention span and grades. "The
teachers have noticed it's not just my son but other kids. The
whole city has been poisoned."
On Thursday, Republicans on the committee pinned much of the
blame on the EPA, which many party members would like to
eliminate because they feel the agency has too much power.
Democrats pointed fingers at Snyder and Michigan officials,
suggesting that a focus on cutting costs came at the expense of
public health.
"You don't get it, You still don't get it. You just don't
get it," Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, told
McCarthy, criticizing her for failing to accept blame for the
crisis. Chaffetz is the committee's chair.
Several Republicans called on McCarthy to resign.
The committee's top Democrat, Maryland's Elijah Cummings,
said Snyder's administration was to blame for its mishandling of
the crisis and called on the governor to resign.
"There is no doubt in my mind that if a corporate CEO did
what Governor Snyder's administration has done, he would be
hauled up on criminal charges," he said in his opening
remarks. "The board of directors would throw him out. And the
shareholders would revolt."
Snyder again apologized for the state's poor response to the
crisis, but said the blame can be shared at all levels of
government.
"Let me be blunt," he said in his testimony. "We all failed
the families of Flint."
McCarthy also said the EPA was part of a wider system
failure in response to the crisis, but said the agency could
have caught the problem faster if the state had shared
information and cooperated more. She accused the state's
Department of Environmental Quality of "slow walking" its
response, which prevented the agency from being able to "come to
the rescue."
"We were strong-armed. We were misled. We were kept at arm's
length," she said, referring to state officials.
However, Snyder said federal bureaucrats could have
responded sooner if they had used common sense.
Representative Matt Cartwright, a Pennsylvania Democrat,
accused Snyder of apologizing too late and called on him to
resign.
"Plausible deniability only works when it's plausible and
I'm not buying that you didn't know about any of this until
October 2015," he said. "You were not in a medically induced
coma for a year and I've had about enough of your false
contrition and your phony apologies."
