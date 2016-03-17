(Adds next steps in process, comments by Michigan resident and
U.S. senator, other background)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday
called for the resignations of Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy on
the grounds that they failed to quickly intervene in the city of
Flint's contaminated drinking water crisis.
Snyder, a Republican, and McCarthy, a presidential
appointee, sat side by side before the House Oversight Committee
as lawmakers from both parties grilled them on their response to
the crisis, which has turned into a full-blown health emergency.
It also has led to several lawsuits in state and federal courts,
and federal and state investigations.
Republicans on the committee pinned much of the blame on the
EPA, which many party members want to eliminate because they
feel it is too powerful. Democrats pointed fingers at Snyder and
Michigan officials, suggesting that cost cutting came at the
expense of public health.
Several Republicans called on McCarthy to resign, but the
White House said it had full confidence in her.
The committee's top Democrat, Maryland's Elijah Cummings,
and other Democrats said Snyder's administration was to blame
for its mishandling of the crisis and called on the governor to
resign.
Members of the committee chastised McCarthy and Snyder.
"You don't get it, You still don't get it. You just don't get
it," Committee chair Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, told
McCarthy as he criticized her failure to accept blame for the
crisis.
Snyder did not escape unscathed. "There is no doubt in my
mind that if a corporate CEO did what Governor Snyder's
administration has done, he would be hauled up on criminal
charges," Cummings said in his opening remarks. "The board of
directors would throw him out. And the shareholders would
revolt."
Snyder said the state has started the process of replacing
the corroded pipes and has set aside tens of millions of dollars
to help the recovery of Flint citizens injured or harmed by lead
poisoning.
Snyder has said he has no plans to resign, despite efforts
in his state and nationally to recall him. U.S. President Barack
Obama has said he supports McCarthy and the EPA despite calls
for her resignation.
Chaffetz said he would continue to investigate the cause of
the Flint crisis and the response to it but that no other
hearings are scheduled at present.
FAILURE ADMITTED
Under the direction of a state-appointed emergency manager,
Flint, a mostly African-American city of 100,000 northwest of
Detroit, switched water supplies to the Flint River from
Detroit's water system in 2014, to save money.
The corrosive river water leached lead from the city's water
pipes. Lead is toxic and can damage the nervous system. Blood
samples taken from children in Flint contained high levels of
lead.
The city switched back to the Detroit system last October.
Over 200 residents from Flint traveled by bus to Washington
to attend Thursday's hearing, including 10-year-old Jaylon
Terry, who fidgeted in his chair in the committee room.
"I've been getting constant calls every day from his
teachers," said his mother, Lewenna Terry, who said the lead in
his system has affected Jaylon's attention span and grades. "The
teachers have noticed it's not just my son but other kids. The
whole city has been poisoned."
Virginia Williams, a Michigan resident who wore a T-shirt
with an image of corroded pipes, said both the state and federal
governments should be held accountable and that the blame game
should stop now. "Replacing the pipes should be their main
priority now," she told Reuters.
Snyder again apologized for the state's poor response to the
crisis, but said the blame can be shared at all levels of
government.
"Let me be blunt," he said in his testimony. "We all failed
the families of Flint."
McCarthy also said the EPA was part of a wider system
failure in response to the crisis, but said the agency could
have caught the problem faster if the state had shared
information and cooperated more. She accused the state's
Department of Environmental Quality of "slow walking" its
response, which prevented the agency from being able to "come to
the rescue."
"We were strong-armed. We were misled. We were kept at arm's
length," she said, referring to state officials.
However, Snyder said federal bureaucrats could have
responded sooner if they had used common sense.
Representative Matt Cartwright, a Pennsylvania Democrat,
accused Snyder of apologizing too late and called on him to
resign.
"Plausible deniability only works when it's plausible and
I'm not buying that you didn't know about any of this until
October 2015," he said. "You were not in a medically induced
coma for a year and I've had about enough of your false
contrition and your phony apologies."
In the Senate, lawmakers have so far failed to reach an
agreement on a $220 million funding bill to help Flint and other
cities replace and repair lead pipes. Senator Debbie Stabenow, a
Michigan Democrat, said she was disappointed this was not
resolved before a two-week congressional recess that starts on
Friday.
"The children of Flint are waiting," she said. "We need a
vote. We have a bipartisan bill," she said on the Senate floor.
On Thursday, ratings agency Standard & Poor's lowered the
outlook on Michigan's credit rating to stable from positive,
citing burgeoning costs associated with Flint's water crisis and
the cash-strapped Detroit Public Schools.
(Additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit, David
Shepardson and Doina Chiacu in Washington and Karen Pierog in
Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)