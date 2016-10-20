WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency needs to make its emergency authority clearer
to help protect people from contaminated water supplies, the
agency's inspector general said in a report released on Thursday
in the wake of the Flint, Michigan, lead crisis.
"These situations should generate a greater sense of
urgency," the EPA's Office of the Inspector General said in a
summary of its findings released online, adding that its review
of the lead contaminated water in Flint was ongoing.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tom Brown)