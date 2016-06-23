DETROIT, June 23 Federal officials said on Thursday it is safe for anyone to drink properly filtered water in Flint, Michigan, where a public health crisis erupted after residents were exposed to dangerously high levels of lead.

Due to the tainted water, Flint is considered at high risk of lead contamination. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in a statement that further testing over the past two months at nearly 50 locations in the city showed lead levels far below the levels considered dangerous.

Flint, with a population of about 100,000, was under control of a state-appointed emergency manager in 2014 when it switched its water source from Detroit's municipal system to the Flint River to save money. The city switched back in October.

The river water was more corrosive than the Detroit system's and caused more lead to leach from its aging pipes. Lead can be toxic, and children are especially vulnerable. The crisis has prompted lawsuits by parents who say their children have shown dangerously high levels of lead in their blood.

The EPA, which worked in coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the testing, said properly filtered water is safe even for pregnant and nursing women, and children, groups more susceptible to the effects of lead poisoning.

"Residents can be confident that they can use filtered water and protect their developing fetus or young child from lead," U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Dr. Nicole Lurie said in a statement. Lurie has led federal support efforts for the Flint crisis.

The EPA said the filters distributed by the state of Michigan effectively remove lead or reduce it to levels well below the level of 15 parts per billion at which federal officials say action is needed. In the testing, nearly all filtered water tested below 1 part per billion. In January, water samples tested above 150 parts per billion.

The state began offering free water filters in Flint in January and to date, federal officials have provided Michigan with more than 50,000 filters and over 243,000 filter replacement cartridges, the EPA said.

"This good news shows the progress we are making with overall water quality improving in Flint, but also proves further that the filters provided by the state to alleviate risks to Flint residents are very effective," Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said in a statement.

Snyder has been criticized for the state's poor handling of the crisis. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by David Gregorio)