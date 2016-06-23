DETROIT, June 23 Federal officials said on
Thursday it is safe for anyone to drink properly filtered water
in Flint, Michigan, where a public health crisis erupted after
residents were exposed to dangerously high levels of lead.
Due to the tainted water, Flint is considered at high risk
of lead contamination. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) said in a statement that further testing over the past two
months at nearly 50 locations in the city showed lead levels far
below the levels considered dangerous.
Flint, with a population of about 100,000, was under control
of a state-appointed emergency manager in 2014 when it switched
its water source from Detroit's municipal system to the Flint
River to save money. The city switched back in October.
The river water was more corrosive than the Detroit system's
and caused more lead to leach from its aging pipes. Lead can be
toxic, and children are especially vulnerable. The crisis has
prompted lawsuits by parents who say their children have shown
dangerously high levels of lead in their blood.
The EPA, which worked in coordination with the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control (CDC) in the testing, said properly filtered
water is safe even for pregnant and nursing women, and children,
groups more susceptible to the effects of lead poisoning.
"Residents can be confident that they can use filtered water
and protect their developing fetus or young child from lead,"
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary
Dr. Nicole Lurie said in a statement. Lurie has led federal
support efforts for the Flint crisis.
The EPA said the filters distributed by the state of
Michigan effectively remove lead or reduce it to levels well
below the level of 15 parts per billion at which federal
officials say action is needed. In the testing, nearly all
filtered water tested below 1 part per billion. In January,
water samples tested above 150 parts per billion.
The state began offering free water filters in Flint in
January and to date, federal officials have provided Michigan
with more than 50,000 filters and over 243,000 filter
replacement cartridges, the EPA said.
"This good news shows the progress we are making with
overall water quality improving in Flint, but also proves
further that the filters provided by the state to alleviate
risks to Flint residents are very effective," Michigan Governor
Rick Snyder said in a statement.
Snyder has been criticized for the state's poor handling of
the crisis.
