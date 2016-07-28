DETROIT, July 28 The Michigan Attorney General's
Office said on Thursday it will bring a second round of criminal
charges related to the investigation into dangerous lead levels
in the city of Flint's drinking water.
Attorney General Bill Schuette's office said in a brief
media advisory the charges would be announced on Friday morning.
Office spokeswoman Andrea Bitely said she could provide no
further information on the upcoming announcement, including
specific charges and the identities of those being charged.
Flint, with a population of about 100,000, was under control
of a state-appointed emergency manager in 2014 when it switched
its water source from Detroit's municipal system to the Flint
River to save money. The city switched back in October 2015.
The river water was more corrosive than the Detroit system's
and caused more lead to leach from its aging pipes. Lead can be
toxic, and children are especially vulnerable. The crisis has
prompted lawsuits by parents who say their children have shown
dangerously high levels of lead in their blood.
Three state and local officials were criminally charged in
April in connection with the investigation. Flint
utilities administrator Michael Glasgow subsequently agreed to
cooperate with investigators as part of a deal that had him
plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge while a more serious
felony charge was dismissed.
Michigan Department of Environmental Quality officials
Stephen Busch and Michael Prysby were charged with five and six
counts, respectively, including misconduct in office, tampering
with evidence and violation of the Michigan Safe Drinking Water
Act. Both pleaded not guilty.
Additionally, Schuette last month sued French water company
Veolia Environnement SA and Houston-based engineering
services firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam for "botching" their
roles in the city's drinking water crisis.
