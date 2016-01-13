(Recasts with spike in Legionnaires' cases, arrival of National
Guard)
Jan 13 The Michigan county already reeling from
lead-contaminated drinking water in the city of Flint has seen a
spike of Legionnaires' disease resulting in 10 deaths that may
or may not be related to the water crisis, officials said on
Wednesday.
Genesee County, which includes Flint, had 87 cases of
Legionnaires' from June 2014 to November 2015. State officials
told a news conference they could not conclude that the increase
was due to a switch in the source of Flint's water.
"That just adds to the disaster we already are facing with
respect to elevated lead levels," Governor Rick Snyder said.
About half the cases were connected to Flint water and half
were not, according to Nick Lyon, director of the Michigan
Department of Health and Human Services.
Legionnaires is a type of pneumonia caused by inhaling mist
infected with the bacteria Legionella. The mist may come from
air-conditioning units for large buildings, hot tubs or showers.
Genesee County and Michigan health departments are
investigating the increase as are the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention and the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency, Snyder said.
Snyder called in Michigan National Guard troops, who arrived
on Wednesday to help distribute bottled water, water filters,
testing kits and other supplies to Flint residents.
The governor, who has been accused of waiting too long to
intervene in the crisis, also requested support from the Federal
Emergency Management Agency, which has appointed a disaster
recovery coordinator to help Michigan.
Financially strapped Flint was under the control of a
state-appointed emergency manager when it switched its source of
tap water to the nearby Flint River in April 2014 from Detroit's
water system 60 miles (100 km) to the southeast to save money.
Flint returned to the Detroit water system in October after
tests found some children had elevated levels of lead in their
blood and lead was found in higher-than-acceptable levels in the
water. The city said in December lead levels remained well above
acceptable levels.
Snyder has apologized for the state's mishandling of the
situation and declared a state of emergency in Genesee County to
bring in additional state resources.
Last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said it was
investigating the lead contamination of Flint's water. Flint
residents have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city and
state of endangering their health.
