DETROIT Feb 12 At least six Environmental
Protection Agency officials discussed late last March the
Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Genesee County and a suspected
link to Flint, Michigan's change in drinking water sources and
were told the state would alert the public, the Detroit News
reported on Friday.
However, no announcements about the outbreak were made then
and two months later a Michigan state health official declared
it over, the newspaper reported based on emails by local, state
and federal officials it reviewed. The disease would kill four
more people in the summer and not be brought to the public's
attention until January 2016.
The city of some 100,000 people was under control of a
state-appointed emergency manager in 2014 when it switched its
source of water from Detroit's municipal system to the Flint
River to save money.
Flint switched back to Detroit water in October after tests
found high levels of lead in samples of children's blood. The
more corrosive water from the river leached more lead from the
city pipes than Detroit water did. Lead can damage the nervous
system.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, who has apologized for the
state's poor handling of the water crisis, alerted the public to
the outbreak on Jan. 13 and said he had only heard about it two
days earlier.
Snyder said in a Friday statement in which the state
released emails and other documents from several state
departments that "all levels of government failed the people of
Flint. This crisis never should have happened." He said by
making the documents public, anyone could review them.
Earlier this month, liberal group Progress Michigan released
emails showing high-ranking state officials knew about an
increase in Legionnaires' disease in Genesee County, where Flint
is located, and a possible link to the contaminated water almost
a year before the governor said he got information about the
outbreak.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)