(Adds comment by state lawmaker)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Feb 26 Quality problems prompted two of
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder's top lawyers to urge that Flint
be moved back to the Detroit water system just months after a
decision to draw water supply from the Flint River, according to
emails released on Friday.
Several critics have called for Snyder to resign over
concerns about the state's poor handling of the crisis, and the
governor said Friday he felt regret every day.
Flint switched its water supply from Detroit to the Flint
River in April 2014 in a bid to cut costs when the city was
under a state-appointed emergency manager.
While the city switched its water source back to Detroit in
October 2015, corrosive water from the river had already leached
lead from city pipes, posing a serious threat to public health.
Snyder's aides discussed Flint's water quality problems as
early as autumn 2014, with one calling the situation "downright
scary," about a year before the switch back to the Detroit
system was finally made. The Detroit Free Press and Detroit News
earlier reported about the emails, which were released by the
governor's office.
"That's where I'm kicking myself every day," Snyder said
after signing a $30 million supplemental bill to reimburse Flint
residents for their water bills. "I wish I would have asked more
questions."
Snyder, scheduled to testify to Congress on March 17
, has repeatedly apologized for the state's poor
handling of the crisis.
Liberal group Progress Michigan again called for Snyder to
resign, citing the emails.
"There's no reasonable person who can believe at this point
that every top adviser to Rick Snyder knew that there was an
issue, but Snyder knew nothing," said executive director Lonnie
Scott, who also called for Snyder's resignation.
Valerie Brader, Snyder's senior policy adviser, addressed
problems over the quality of Flint River water in an email to
the governor's chief of staff, Dennis Muchmore, and others on
Oct. 14, 2014.
She argued Flint should be returned to the Detroit water
system, citing bacterial contamination and reduced quality that
prompted General Motors to switch away from the river due
to rusted car parts.
Michael Godola, then the governor's legal counsel,
responded, calling the Flint River as a water source "downright
scary."
On Friday, State Representative Sheldon Neeley of Flint
asked Attorney General Bill Schuette for his legal opinion on
whether an official withholding information that leads to death
or harm can be charged criminally.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Matthew Lewis)