By Serena Maria Daniels
FLINT, Mich., April 20 Three Michigan state and
local officials were criminally charged on Wednesday in an
investigation into dangerous lead levels in the city of Flint's
drinking water, and the state attorney general said there would
be more charges to come.
Genesee District Judge Tracy Collier-Nix authorized charges
against Flint employee Michael Glasgow and Michigan Department
of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) employees Stephen Busch and
Michael Prysby.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette told a news
conference to announce the charges that it was "only the
beginning and there will be more to come." He said the
defendants were cooperating with investigators.
The three could not be reached for comment.
Schuette added nothing was off the table when asked if
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder could face charges. Snyder has
been criticized for the administration's handling of the crisis,
and he has apologized but said he would not resign.
The Republican governor told a news conference in the
capital, Lansing, later on Wednesday that he did not believe he
had done anything criminally wrong in relation to the water
crisis. He said his office has been cooperating with the state
probe but that he himself had not been questioned.
"I'm not looking for vindication. This is about getting to
the truth," said Snyder, who called the charges "deeply
troubling" and emphasized the state would pursue wrongdoing and
hold people accountable.
Flint, which has about 100,000 people, was under control of
a state-appointed emergency manager in 2014 when it switched its
source of water from Detroit's municipal system to the Flint
River to save money. The city switched back in October.
The river water was more corrosive than the Detroit system's
and caused more lead to leach from its aging pipes. Lead can be
toxic and children are especially vulnerable. The crisis has
prompted lawsuits by parents who say their children are showing
dangerously high blood levels of lead.
Glasgow, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence by
falsifying reports to state environmental officials, and willful
neglect of duty, Schuette said.
Busch, 40, and Prysby, 53, were charged with five and six
counts, respectively, including misconduct in office, tampering
with evidence and violation of the Michigan Safe Drinking Water
Act, Schuette said. The attorney general said the two men misled
authorities and altered results in the testing of lead levels in
the water in Flint homes.
"They had a duty to protect the health of families and
citizens of Flint," Schuette said. "They failed."
If convicted, Glasgow faces up to five years in prison and
$6,000 in fines, while Busch faces up to 15 years and $35,000 in
fines, and Prysby faces up to 20 years and $45,000 in fines,
according to court documents.
Glasgow on Wednesday was placed on unpaid leave, city of
Flint spokeswoman Kristin Moore said. The MDEQ officials charged
were also suspended without pay as of Wednesday, Melanie Brown,
a spokeswoman for the agency, said in an email.
Dena Altheide, a court administrator, said court dates and
arraignments had not been set.
FIRST STEP
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said holding people responsible was
a good first step but that the city still needed the resources
to fix the issue, including swapping out all the old lead pipes.
Wayne State University law professor Peter Henning, a former
federal prosecutor, said what happened in Flint was wrong, but
whether it was criminal was a very different question.
"You have to now prove exactly what they did that violated
the law. That's just not easy," Henning said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit and the FBI are
independently investigating the crisis, looking for any
violations of federal law, said Gina Balaya, a spokeswoman with
the U.S. Attorney's Office.
In January, Michigan's Schuette named a special prosecutor
to lead the investigation into whether criminal charges should
be filed.
"The criminal charges against MDEQ officials are one step
towards justice for the families of Flint who were poisoned as a
result of the actions of Governor Snyder's administration," U.S.
Representative Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland, said
in a statement.
Cummings and other House Democrats have called for Snyder to
step down.
Also on Wednesday, Democrats in the U.S. Senate introduced a
legislative package to invest more than $70 billion over the
next 10 years through loans, grants and tax credits in the
country's crumbling water infrastructure and lead relief
programs.
