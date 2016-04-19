BRIEF-S Mark issues 16th series bonds with warrants worth 680 mln won
* Says it completed issuance of 16th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants worth 680 million won
April 19 A federal judge in Michigan on Tuesday dismissed one of several proposed class actions by residents of Flint against Governor Rick Snyder and other state and local officials over contamination of the city's water supply.
The lawsuit's claims are addressed by federal regulations for safe drinking water, and the plaintiffs can seek relief under state law, U.S. District Judge John Corbett O'Meara ruled. (Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Says it signs strategic agreement with BASF SE, BASF Personal Care and Nutrition GmbH on research and development