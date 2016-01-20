(Corrects location of Obama remarks in second paragraph to
UAW-GM Center)
DETROIT Jan 20 U.S. President Barack Obama on
Wednesday pledged to continue to offer support for the local
response to the water contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan.
"If I were a parent up there, I would be beside myself that
my kid's health could be at risk," Obama said in remarks at the
UAW-GM Center for Human Resources in Detroit.
Obama met with Flint Mayor Karen Weaver on Tuesday. The
meeting followed Obama's order on Saturday for federal aid for
the state and local response efforts in Genesee County, which
includes Flint.
"I told her we are going to have her back and all the people
of Flint's back as they work their way through this terrible
tragedy," he said. "It is a reminder that we can't shortchange
the basic services we provide to our people."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)