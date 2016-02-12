Feb 12 The fire and police chiefs of Flint
resigned on Friday in what the Michigan city's mayor, Karen
Weaver, called a first step in restructuring operations as it
struggles to cope with dangerous levels of lead in its drinking
water.
"Mayor Weaver has determined the city needs fresh faces in
place with new ideas to help move Flint forward," said a
statement from her office.
Chief of Police James Tolbert and the fire department chief,
David Cox Jr., submitted their resignations to Weaver, the
statement said.
Flint, a predominantly black city of some 100,000 people,
was under control of a state-appointed emergency manager in 2014
when it switched its source of water from Detroit's municipal
system to the Flint River to save money.
Flint switched back to Detroit water in October after tests
found high levels of lead in samples of children's blood. The
more corrosive water from the river leached more lead from the
city pipes than Detroit water did. Lead can damage the nervous
system.
Several lawsuits have been filed by parents who say their
children are showing dangerously high blood levels of lead.
The mayor's statement on Friday did not mention the water
crisis. It said the departments will be headed police Captain
Colin Bernie and Fire District Commander Stephen Cobb while a
search is conducted for permanent replacements.
