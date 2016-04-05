April 5 Wayne County, home to Detroit, Michigan,
ended fiscal 2015 with a general fund budget surplus for the
first time in eight years, the county executive announced on
Tuesday.
The comprehensive annual financial report for the county,
which was placed under state oversight last year, showed a $5.7
million surplus for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30,
according to County Executive Warren Evans.
"Having a surplus for the first time in eight years is a
significant achievement when you consider the financial
challenges we faced just over a year ago," Evans said in a
statement.
A $52 million structural budget deficit and unfunded
liabilities of $900 million for pensions and $1.3 billion for
healthcare led Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to declare the
county in a financial emergency last July. In
August, the county opted to enter into a consent agreement with
the state that set out measures to improve the county's cash
position and reduce its liabilities.
Detroit's own financial emergency led to the state's
appointment of an emergency manager in 2013 and the filing of
the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy, which the city
exited in December 2014.
In his state of the county address last month, Evans said
the county was able to reduce costs through new collective
bargaining agreements with most of its unions and other
measures.
Evans told the Detroit City Council on Tuesday that he is
working on a plan to complete a jail project that had been
halted due to cost overruns, while warning "it is going to be
costly."
"I'm very comfortable that we will be able to borrow the
funds to be able to complete the jail," he said.
Moody's Investors Service in February revised the outlook on
the county's Ba3 general obligation debt rating to stable from
negative, citing "diminished near-term fiscal challenges" due to
reductions in pension liabilities and other operating expenses.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)