BRIEF-Ingenic Semiconductor receives patent license
* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2013 1 0269850.7), for a method of gesture recognition via two points touch, with patent valid for 20 years
LONDON, April 15 Micro focus international plc - plans to conduct an orderly succession to separate roles of chairman and ceo over coming 12 - 24 months
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would launch its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July before gradually introducing fully autonomous driving capabilities on highways and open city roads by 2020.