Jan 6 Microbix Biosystems said India's Zydus Cadila would market its blood-clot dissolving drug, Urokinase, sending the Canadian biotechnology company's shares up about 12 percent on Friday.

Under the deal, Zydus will provide funding to re-launch Urokinase in the United States future indications and Canada, and make an initial commitment and milestone-based payments to Microbix.

Microbix will also receive a milestone payment on a certain sales target and earn a royalty fee based on sales. Zydus will receive an option on rights to all of the drug including in oncology and ophthalmology.

Microbix acquired Urokinase and its New Drug Application filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from Abbott Laboratories in 2008.

The drug was withdrawn from the U.S. market from 1999 to 2002 for reasons unrelated to product performance, Microbix said in a statement.

The Toronto-based biotech company said the estimated market size for Urokinase in the United States alone is expected to touch $400 million by 2020.

Microbix shares were trading at 19 Canadian cents on Friday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)