By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Feb 16 An implantable microchip
delivered osteoporosis medicine to a small group of Danish
women, raising hope for a new kind of drug-delivery device that
might allow patients to skip regular injections, U.S.
researchers said on Thursday.
The device, now being developed by privately held Microchips
Inc, releases the drug in response to an electrical signal.
"Until now, you never had any way you could do this," said
Dr. Robert Langer of the Massachusetts Institutes of Technology,
who helped to develop the technology and is a board member of
Microchips Inc.
Langer said the device could be used for different types of
injectable drugs where getting people to take their medications
regularly is a problem.
That is often the case in patients with severe osteoporosis,
who tend to skip doses of their medications because they cannot
tell whether or not the injections are affecting the density of
their bones.
That is something the microchip was designed to overcome,
said Robert Farra of Massachusetts-based Microchips, which paid
for the study. Farra, Langer and colleagues published a paper on
the study in Science Translational Medicine.
Instead of constantly releasing small amounts of drug, like
most drug-delivery systems, the microchip releases medication on
command all at once, much like an injection would.
MELTING METAL
The microchip itself is a thin wafer, about the size of a
small coin, made with tiny wells that hold concentrated doses of
medication. These doses are covered with a thin
platinum/titanium film, which melts when exposed to a electrical
signal that can be preprogrammed or controlled wirelessly. The
wafer is implanted under the skin in the abdomen in a device
that is roughly the size of a heart pacemaker, Langer said.
In the system's first test in people, the team implanted the
device in eight Danish women aged 65 to 70 with a severe form of
osteoporosis which required injections of Eli Lilly & Co's
hormone treatment teriparatide.
The researchers sent daily signals to the microchip device
to release the drug for up to 20 doses. Then, they followed up
with a period in which the women took hormone injections.
As seen in animal studies, a fibrous collagen-based membrane
developed around the device, but the drug still performed just
as well as daily injections in the women, improving bone
formation and reducing the risk of fractures, the researchers
said.
Still, there were some hitches.
John Watson, a professor of bioengineering at the University
of California, San Diego, said in an editorial the device failed
to work in one of the patients, and that data was not included
in the analysis.
And the team had some manufacturing issues and was able to
manufacture only one device with all 20 reservoirs filled with
the study drug. Even so, all doses in the microchips were
released in the patients, a sign that the device could work in
people, Watson said.
"Several years are still needed to bring this technology to
approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and to the
clinical promise reflected in this small study," Watson wrote.
The current device holds only 20 doses, but Langer said the
group is working on adding more doses to the device.
The company hopes to have a version of the device on the
market in five years. Langer said he sees potential for other
uses, such as treating diabetes or delivering cancer drugs.