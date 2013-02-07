Feb 7 Chipmaker Microchip Technology Inc reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, boosted by sales of its microcontrollers, sending its shares up 6 percent in extended trading.

Net income fell to $10.2 million, or 5 cents per share, from $77.5 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $416 million, above the average analyst expectation of $411.4 million.

Microchip shares rose to $36.20 after closing at $33.94 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.