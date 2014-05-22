BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
(Corrects company's name to ISSC from ISASC in paragraph 2)
May 22 Microchip Technology Inc said it would acquire Taiwan's ISSC Technologies Corp, which provides low-powered bluetooth technology for the Internet of Things, in a deal that values the company at about $328.5 million.
The offer of $4.74 per share, or T$143, is at a premium of 16.7 percent to ISSC's Wednesday close of $122.50.
After deducting ISSC's cash balance of $34.2 million, the deal is valued at $294.3 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
