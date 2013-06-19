LONDON, June 19 Micro Focus International PLC : * Auto alert - Micro Focus International Plc FY pretax profit 153.4

million usd versus 149.3 million usd year ago * Auto alert - Micro Focus International Plc FY operating profit 161.3

million usd versus 155.8 million usd year ago * Auto alert - Micro Focus International Plc total dividend 1.188 usd

per share * Auto alert - Micro Focus International Plc final dividend 0.281 usd

per share * Are also ready to consider appropriate acquisition opportunities * Intention remains to move to a net debt to adjusted EBITDA multiple of

approximately 1.5 times * On a like for like basis our revenues in the current financial year at constant currency were down 3.2% compared with the prior period and were in line with our guidance of a reduction of between 2% and 4%