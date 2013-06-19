Snapchat adds more accessible search feature
March 31 Snap Inc said on Friday its Snapchat messaging app would add an option for users to search through photos and videos that users have posted to the public.
LONDON, June 19 Micro Focus International PLC : * Auto alert - Micro Focus International Plc FY pretax profit 153.4
million usd versus 149.3 million usd year ago * Auto alert - Micro Focus International Plc FY operating profit 161.3
million usd versus 155.8 million usd year ago * Auto alert - Micro Focus International Plc total dividend 1.188 usd
per share * Auto alert - Micro Focus International Plc final dividend 0.281 usd
per share * Are also ready to consider appropriate acquisition opportunities * Intention remains to move to a net debt to adjusted EBITDA multiple of
approximately 1.5 times * On a like for like basis our revenues in the current financial year at constant currency were down 3.2% compared with the prior period and were in line with our guidance of a reduction of between 2% and 4%
March 31 Snap Inc said on Friday its Snapchat messaging app would add an option for users to search through photos and videos that users have posted to the public.
* Reports include addresses of supporters of Erdogan foe (Adds report of German probe against senior Turkish official)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 31 Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Thursday salvaged half of the $6 million nosecone of its rocket, in what the space entrepreneur deemed an important feat in the drive to recover more of its launch hardware and cut the cost of space flights.