BRIEF-Kirloskar Pneumatic gets supply order from BPCL
* Says gets order from BPCL for supply of refrigeration system
MUMBAI, March 3 India's second-largest phone maker Micromax said on Thursday Chief Executive Vineet Taneja has left the company to "pursue other opportunities", at a time when the company grapples with falling sales as cheaper Chinese rivals flood the market.
Micromax, which has grown rapidly since 2008 by selling low-cost smartphones, saw shipments falling 12.1 percent in the last quarter of 2015 compared with a growth of 15.4 percent for the industry, data from industry tracker IDC showed.
"The co-founders and senior leadership are very well entrenched into the operations and the business is as usual," Micromax, which has been undercut by cheap smartphones sold by a flurry of new Chinese companies including Xiaomi (IPO-XMGP.HK) and Lenovo, said in a statement.
It did not name Taneja's successor.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Net loss in march quarter last year was 92.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 1.49 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pFFeLL) Further company coverage: