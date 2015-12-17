* Micromax now India's second-biggest smartphone maker
* Co-founder says expanding Indian production
* Subsidiary YU launches "world's most powerful phone"
By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, Dec 17 Indian consumer electronics
firm Micromax Informatics will manufacture all of its phones in
India by 2018, its co-founder said, as it shifts production from
China back home, where costs are becoming cheaper.
Rahul Sharma said with less than two-thirds of its products
are assembled in India currently and full home production now
made economic sense given rising Chinese labour costs and a
growing network of local suppliers of components.
"In the next 24 months 100 percent will be here. There was
no ecosystem in India. Slowly, slowly we are attracting one," he
told Reuters in an interview this week. "In terms of manpower,
India is far cheaper (than China)."
Micromax, which has grown rapidly since 2008 by selling
low-cost smartphones, said earlier this month it would invest 3
billion rupees ($45 million) on constructing new factories and
would make more phones in India to cut its dependence on Chinese
imports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to expand the
electronics manufacturing industry in India to boost employment
and in August Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant Foxconn
announced a $5 billion investment commitment in India,
Micromax is the second largest smartphone seller behind
South Korea's Samsung in India, the world's third biggest
smartphone market.
The company, controlled by its founders, said in April it
was looking to raise capital from investors or through a stock
listing as it expands into new businesses like personal
computing. It has held talks with investors led by Japan's
SoftBank Corp to sell a stake, sources said in March.
However, Sharma declined to comment on talks with investors
but said Micromax was not currently looking to raise fresh
equity or debt capital. "We are cash positive. We don't need it
(funding)," he said.
Micromax brand YU on Thursday launched what it claims is the
world's most powerful smartphone, YUTOPIA, which it hopes to
sell to well-heeled Indians.
($1 = 66.6400 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)