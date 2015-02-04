MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian budget smartphone maker
Micromax leapfrogged South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
to become the leading supplier in India's booming
smartphone market for the first time in the fourth quarter,
research firm Canalys said.
In a report issued on Feb. 3, Canalys said Micromax, based
near New Delhi, accounted for 22 percent of smartphone sales in
India in the October-December quarter, ahead of Samsung's 20
percent. In total, 21.6 million smartphones were sold in India
in the period, a 90 percent surge from a year earlier.
India, which has the world's second-highest number of mobile
phone accounts after China, is the third-biggest market by
number of smartphones sold. Low-priced smartphones are the top
sellers in a country where many buyers are upgrading from
feature phones.
Micromax's performance was partly due to its "continuing
appeal to mobile phone users upgrading to smartphones", Canalys
said. It estimated nearly a quarter of smartphones sold in India
in the fourth quarter were devices priced under $100, while 41
percent of devices sold were in the $100-$200 range.
Micromax and Samsung were followed by two other Indian
budget smartphone brands, Karbonn and Lava, by number of
handsets sold in fourth quarter, Canalys said. (bit.ly/1vrxZo7)
