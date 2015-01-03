MUMBAI Jan 3 Micromax Informatics, India's
second-largest smartphone maker, plans to raise as much as $500
million through a stock market listing in its financial year
beginning in April, the Economic Times newspaper reported on
Saturday.
Micromax, which entered the Indian handset market in 2008
with cheap large-screen phones, will sell a minority stake in
its initial public offering of shares, the newspaper said,
citing unnamed bankers and a company executive.
The company has shortlisted Morgan Stanley and
Goldman Sachs to manage the offering, the report said,
adding that Micromax expects a valuation of 14 times its
operating profit.
Micromax did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for
comment. The company told the Economic Times it did not comment
on market speculation.
The company, backed by private equity firms TA Associates
and Sequoia Capital, had hired banks in 2010 for an IPO to raise
as much as $150 million but scrapped the plan a year later,
citing poor market sentiment.
Its main rivals in the world's fastest-growing smartphone
market include Samsung Electronics, Motorola and
China's Xiaomi.
In the September quarter India's smartphone market grew by
64 percent. Samsung dominated with a 25 percent market share,
followed by Micromax at 20 percent, according to research agency
Counterpoint Research.
(Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Additional reporting by
Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by Sumeet
Chatterjee; Editing by David Goodman)