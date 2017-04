Taiwan stocks rise on solid Q1 GDP growth

TAIPEI, April 28 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday on data showing the export-driven economy grew for the fourth quarter in a row, but gains were limited ahead of a long weekend. Taiwan reported solid first-quarter economic growth as strong global demand for components for Apple Inc's anticipated new iPhone and other electronic gadgets keep Asia's hi-tech factories humming. As of 0216 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 9,873.50, after