BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO May 7 U.S.-based Micron Technology will invest more than 300 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in Elpida Memory Inc's factories in the next five years, the Jiji news agency reported on Monday.
Micron, which won the right to negotiate exclusively to buy bankrupt Elpida, will invest in three factories in Japan and Taiwan, Jiji said.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.