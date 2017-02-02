Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.

Durcan, a 30-year Micron veteran, will continue to lead the company during its search for a replacement.

"Mark Durcan recently discussed with the board his desire to retire from Micron when the time and conditions were right for the company," board Chairman Robert Switz said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)