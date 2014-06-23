BRIEF-American International Group completes sale of AIG Fuji Life to FWD Group
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
SAN FRANCISCO, June 23 Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc posted fiscal third-quarter revenue above expectations following signs of stabilization in the personal computer industry that could fuel demand for DRAM chips.
Micron said in a statement on Monday its revenue jumped 72 percent to $3.98 billion in the third quarter, which ended in May. Analysts on average expected revenue of $3.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
TOKYO, May 1 The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.