* Sees Q3 revenue of $3.8 bln-$4.05 bln vs est $4.29 bln
* Willing to hold inventory if needed - CEO
* Shares reverse course after forecast
By Bill Rigby and Anya George Tharakan
April 1 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc
forecast lower revenue for the current quarter, saying it was
willing to hold inventories longer in the face of waning
customer demand for electronics featuring its technology.
Shares initially jumped 5 percent in after-hours trading
when the company's quarterly revenue and profit beat analysts'
estimates. But after the damp forecast, the stock fell 1.4
percent below its closing price of $27.13.
The stock slid after Micron CEO Mark Durcan told analysts on
a conference call that he expected fiscal third-quarter revenue
of $3.8 billion to $4.05 billion. That is below the $4.29
billion, on average, that Wall Street analysts were expecting,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"This guidance indicates a willingness to hold inventory if
needed," Durcan said, indicating weakness in the end-market for
PCs and other electronics.
Wedbush Securities analyst Betsy Van Hees said the comment
was "a red flag that we can't ignore." "The set-up into the
second half is looking weaker than we had anticipated, given
that comment."
Earlier, Micron, which makes dynamic random access memory
(DRAM)and NAND flash memory chips, said fiscal second-quarter
revenue rose 1.4 percent to $4.17 billion, narrowly beating the
average analyst forecast of $4.15 billion.
NAND flash memory chips are widely used in smartphones,
cameras and other mobile devices to store music, pictures and
other data. DRAM chips are mostly used in personal computers.
The weak revenue forecast is the latest blow in a rough
stretch for semiconductors. Nearly $50 billion was wiped off the
market value of global tech hardware and chipmakers in three
days last week, amid worries about PC shipments, sluggish
forecasts and broker downgrades.
Last month, Intel slashed nearly $1 billion from its
first-quarter revenue forecast to $12.8 billion, plus or minus
$300 million, as small businesses put off upgrading their
personal computers.
In January, Micron warned that it expected a drop in DRAM
output in the second quarter, a seasonally slower period, as the
company upgraded its production lines with new technology.
For the fiscal second quarter, net income attributable to
Micron rose to $934 million, or 78 cents per share, for the
second quarter ended March 5, from $731 million, or 61 cents per
share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1IRBIxn)
Excluding items, Micron earned 81 cents per share in the
quarter. Analysts on average had expected 73 cents per share.
